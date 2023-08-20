American actor Brad Pitt is known for his striking looks and magnetic charm. With a career spanning decades, he has garnered critical acclaim and a massive global fan base. While he is a brilliant actor, he has questionable hygiene on the film set.

During the production of Quentin Tarantino’s World War II film “Inglourious Basterds,” Brad Pitt provided his fellow actors with unique hygiene advice to tackle occasional body odor issues. Talking to PEOPLE, Eli Roth recalled Pitt’s advice by saying “He shared that when you’re sweating and don’t have time to take a shower, you just take a baby wipe and rub it under your armpits.”

She added, “After a scene, Brad had to get next to me for a close-up shot, and he said, ‘Damn, you’re ripe,’. I said, ‘I didn t have time to shower.’ He said, ‘Baby wipes, man, baby wipes.’ ”

When it came to Brad Pitt’s pits, Roth said the leading man explained, “I got six kids. All you’ve got to do is just take them, a couple of quick wipes under the pits.” Pitt further said, “Man, I’m getting [peed] on all day. I don’t have time to take a shower.”

“I thought that was the greatest tip,” says Eli Roth, who took the advice to heart. “My character is called the Bear Jew. If I ever started to smell like a bear, I would just use a couple of baby wipes under the armpits, and it made it safe for everyone else to act around me.”

Well, Brad Pitt does have an interesting hack to handle the smelly situation.

