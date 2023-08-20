Matthew Perry gave his valuable 10 years to one of the most popular sitcoms of all time Friends, While he enjoyed the adulation which came with it he also dealt with a severe drug addiction at the same time. Years later Perry addressed the issues in many interviews. The actor once admitted the harrowing reason he can never watch Friends. Perry has been sober since 2021 and celebrated his 54th birthday on August 19. Scroll down to know the details.

Matthew Perry played the iconic role of Chandler in Friends which ran on television from 1994 to 2004. The award-winning sitcom also starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer in lead roles.

Speaking of Matthew Perry’s addiction, according to Unilad, the actor in 2022 shed light on why he could never watch Friends or never will saying, “I didn’t watch the show, and haven’t watched the show, because I could go, ‘Drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine.’” Perry continued, “I could tell season by season by how I looked. That’s why I don’t wanna watch it, because that’s what I see.” Perry also recalled one particular incident where he struggled to stand up straight as he had a bad hangover.

“At one point I was shaking so much that if I was gonna go from the bookshelf to the table, I’d have to quickly do it and put my hand on the table so I wouldn’t shake.” shared Perry. The Friends star added, “It got that bad.”

Matthew Perry’s co-star Lisa Kudrow in 2002 spoke about his addiction struggles saying, “When Matthew was sick, it was not fun. We were just hopelessly standing on the sidelines. We were hurting a lot.”

Kudrow added, “Matthew is one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life. He’s charming and hilarious. Most of our hard laughs came from Matthew.”

Matthew Perry almost lost his life in 2018 due to his addiction. “The doctors told my family that I had a 2% chance to live,” said Perry while talking about the time he was first admitted to the hospital.

He added, “I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that.”

