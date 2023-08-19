When Kanye West Bashed Kim Kardashian & Trolled Her Publicly Made Netizens Recall The Rapper's Abuse To Ex-GF Amber Rose, A User Said “I Would Have Been Very Concerned If I Was Kim”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is one of the most well-known families globally – second to only the British Royal family. The members of this fam make the headlines regularly owing to the statements they make, the clothes they wear, the people they are dating/broke up with or the pictures/videos they upload. Today, take you back to 2021 when Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West and the drama that followed.

For those who don’t remember, in February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Ye after seven years of marriage owing to his erratic behaviour and controversial statements. Despite the split, the duo decided to co-parent their four kids – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. However, in the following weeks and months, West publicly spoke against wanting the divorce and attacked Kardashian on social media.

As Kanye West’s tirades made headlines, some netizens quickly found similarities between how Ye interacted with Kim Kardashian and what transpired after he broke up with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose. For the unversed, before Kim and Kanye began dating in 2012, the rapper was in a relationship with model Amber Rose from 2008 to 2010. Post their split, West publicly attacked Rose on numerous occasions. He even talked negatively about her in his songs and compared her to “prostitutes.”

Talking about Kanye West bashing Kim Kardashian publically, the rapper, in November 2021, said that he did not see their divorce as legitimate because God would reunite Kimye. He also stated that he had “never even seen the [divorce] papers.” In February 2022, Ye took to Instagram and complained about North being on TikTok. In a now-deleted post, he wrote, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

These public statements led to Kim asking for a stop to the constant attacks “in interviews and on social media” and asking “all matters regarding our children be handled privately.” However, Kanye West continued to post about Kim Kardashian West and even accused her of kidnapping their daughter Chicago when she didn’t invite him to the kid’s birthday party. This erratic behaviour reminded fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan of what happened after West broke up with Amber Rose.

One user added to Reddit, “In 2020 [Amber Rose] said it was 10 consecutive years of bullying so now I’m wondering if he still does it to this day and if he does it means he will do the same to Kim.”

Another added, “Looking back on it, I would have been very concerned if I was Kim and my husband was still talking about an ex from 10+ years ago…”

A third noted, “Yes. We will hear shade & secrets about Kim and the family for years to come in his music 🙃”

