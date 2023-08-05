The Kardashian and Jenner family members are always in the news, either for some professional accomplishment or drama related to their private lives. While the family’s ladies – Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner continue making headlines for different reasons, we bring you a throwback of something that they will never make the headlines for.

Wondering what it is? Well, it’s owing a Ferrari. The Kardashian-Jenner clan – which has a combined net worth of billions of dollars, are banned from purchasing cars made by the Italian luxury sports brand. Read on to know this misfortune has come their way.

A 2022 report by The Things revealed that the Kardashian and Jenner family members aren’t allowed to purchase the luxury sports brand car. They noted Spanish publication Marca saying that the Kardashians clan have been added to Ferrari’s ‘blacklist of celebrities banned from acquiring’ any of their vehicles. Italian newspaper Il Giornale stated the reality show family have made it to the list on account of “not taking care of their Ferraris.”

As reported by The Things, Ferrari didn’t mention any specific incident that resulted in them deciding to put the Kardashians clan on their blacklist. However, one Kardashian has been pictured with Ferrari cars on various occasions, and it’s none other than Kim Kardashian.

In 2012, Kim Kardashian was spotted with a new Ferrari, but it wasn’t clear whether it belonged to hers or her now ex-husband, Kanye West’s. Earlier to that, the SKIMS founder received a $325,000 Ferrari 458 Italia as a wedding gift from a Malaysian business tycoon following her nuptials to Kris Humphries. After the long online discussion about the Kardashian ban, Ferrari clarified that it only “reserves the right to decide on special editions” or exclusive models, so the reality stars can still purchase series production models.

The Kardashian and Jenners are known for modifying luxury vehicles. Kylie Jenner reportedly owns at least three Rolls-Royce; Kendall Jenner collects vintage cars, while Kim’s $3.8 million car collection includes a Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Maybach Sedan and more – all custom-painted grey to match her house.

Did you know this trivia about the Kardashian and Jenners?

