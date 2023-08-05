Rihanna is one of the most charming personalities out there in the entertainment industry, and no wonder she attracts a lot of high-profile men. While she is currently dating rapper A$AP Rocky, there was a time when comedian and actor Chris Rock tried to shoot his shot at Rihanna. However, luck did not favour him, and he got rejected by the Barbadian crooner. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Chris Rock has been in the headlines ever since he got slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars after he cracked a balding joke on the latter’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Even though Will apologized to him later, Chris still took a dig at him during his stand-ups.

Circling back to Rihanna, Chris Rock, as per NME, earlier shared how he tried to give it a try with the singer after he got divorced from his wife of 18 years. “After my divorce was final, I was at a party and I saw Rihanna. I was like, ‘OK, let’s start this again. Let me say what’s up’, right?” And I’m like, ‘How you doing, Rihanna?’” revealed Chris. He continued, “Rihanna looked at me like I was one of her aunts. She didn’t even register me as a d**k-carrying member of society.” The comedian further shared, “Like, I would have had an easier time f*cking Aretha Franklin.” He also made a joke that he is 24 years older than Rihanna.

Take a look:

In another interview, Chris Rock recalled the same incident explaining that the Grammy-winning singer is as pretty as a picture and her life would be the same even if she did not have an amazing voice. “She’d have clothing lines; people would be asking for autographs,” said Chris.

He further shared, “When a girl says she doesn’t want to have s*x with you, at least she thought about having s*x with you,” joked Chris concluding, “I was, like, in the uncle zone.”

For the unversed, Chris Rock is not the only celebrity who got turned down by Rihanna. Justin Bieber once made news for trying to get the Umbrella hitmaker’s number but failed in the process.

Hip-hop heavyweight Drake also got rejected by Rihanna when he confessed his love for her and even tried to lean in for a kiss during an award show which RiRi later dubbed it as uncomfortable.

