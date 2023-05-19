Pop queen Rihanna is currently enjoying her second pregnancy with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker keeps the fashion game at point flaunting her glorious belly on many occasions. While her loyal fans eagerly wait for the arrival of her second child, RiRi decided to share a throwback of her n*de photoshoot from her first pregnancy. Social media users lost their calm as they flooded the comments section without wasting any time. Scroll down to read more.

Rihanna keeps her Instagram fans busy by sharing pictures on a regular occasion. However, her n*ked maternity photoshoot from 2022 again managed to break the Internet.

Taking to her Instagram with massive 150 million followers, Rihanna dropped a carousel looking all drop-dead gorgeous in the throwback. An oiled Rihanna can be seen showing off a bulging baby bump from her first pregnancy in a tropical beach setting. The singer can be seen covering her modesty with her hands while wearing nothing but chain jewellery, pair of string bikini bottoms, and a pair of stiletto heels.

Rihanna captioned the post as, “Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya t**ties. In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me.” The singer concluded the post with the hashtags #maternityshoot2022 and #tobecontinued.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Actor and singer Chloe Bailey was quick to comment on Rihanna’s throwback pictures saying, “i’m obsessed wow. Rapper Saweetie also weighed in with a simple, “wow.” One user stated, “You wear pregnancy so well girl.”

Another person said, “We just want u to know we love u and your beautiful glow…… never met u but my mind is blown how u are beautiful and u skin is toned keep taking pictures so us fans won’t be alone.”

Rihanna had announced her second pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky during the Super Bowl halftime performance on February 12. Speaking of her pregnancy fashion in April 2022, she told Vogue, “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women.”

The Umbrella hitmaker added, “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

For the unversed, the Grammy-award winning crooner recently celebrated her son RZA’s first birthday by sharing family photos on Instagram, acting silly in front of the mirror, and relaxing on a blanket.

