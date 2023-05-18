Dakota Johnson is one of the most talented and versatile actresses currently present in Hollywood who never misses a chance to entertain her massive fanbase. Ever since her performance as Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey, she received a separate fanbase who loves and admires her not only for her acting chops but also for her fashion statements.

Whenever Dakota makes an appearance, be it at an event, a premiere or even a casual brunch, she always puts her best fashion foot forward and has never shied away from flaunting her bold and s*xy side. Recently, she graced Gucci’s event and created quite a stir with her looks. Keep scrolling to read further as I decode her lookbook from the eve!

Dakota Johnson didn’t share anything on her social media platforms. However, her fans didn’t miss a beat to update the world with her pictures. One of her fan pages named ‘dako.tajohnsonfanacc’ took to their Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the Gucci event. For the eve, Dakota wore a black semi-sheer dress with lace detailing at the end of the hemline.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Federica 🇮🇹 (@dako.tajhonsonfanacc)

The ensemble featured rhinestone embellishments in the waist area and a black satin patch of cloth to cover her b**bs. She flaunted her cle*vage and black panties through the outfit. And Dakota Johnson paired the look with a black leather trench coat, a pair of black heels and a black bag.

The Fifty Shades Of Grey actress opted for glam makeup with a full coverage foundation, contoured nose and cheekbones, ample amount of blush on the apple of her cheeks, defined brows, soft brown eyeshadow, lots of mascara, soft maroon-brown lip shade and completed the look with her open hair. She accessorised the look with a diamond and silver neckpiece.

However, a picture where Dakota Johnson, South Korean actress IU can be seen sitting beside Alia Bhatt for the event went quite viral.

Well, we are in love with Dakota’s look. Chic & spicy. What do you think? Let us know!

