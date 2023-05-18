Kim Kardashian needs no introduction. The American socialite and businesswoman has taken the internet by storm with her b*sty curves and steal-worthy fashion choices. There is no red carpet that does not wait for Kim to spread her charm. Well, it seems she does not need a red carpet to leave everyone spellbound with her hot looks as she recently graced the NYC streets in the s*exiest dress ever.

Kim rose to fame with her and her family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show also featured Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and their mother, Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian and her family are currently gearing up for the new season of their show, The Kardashians, on Hulu. To promote her show and announce that Hulu has picked up additional 20 episodes, Kim jetted off to New York. As she took up the NYC streets, the 42-year-old turned heads in a s*xy cutout dress that we cannot get over.

Kim Kardashian stepped out in a sleeveless black dress with a low curve neckline giving us a peek at her cl*avage. The floor-length, body-hugging dress also featured two huge cutouts on each side with strap detailing, giving us the illusion that they were her thongs’ straps.

Kim Kardashian in NYC today. pic.twitter.com/ZUY9pevtFU — Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) May 16, 2023

Kim did not stop slaying there as she rocked her iconic wet hair look by tying her locks in a ponytail and sporting frontal fringes. The SKIMS founder ditched heavy accessories and opted for nude makeup, bronze blush and neutral lips. Walking with utmost confidence, Kim Kardashian killed it with her expressive eyes. She completed her look with matching stilettos and indeed made the NYC streets her ramp.

Kim Kardashian is seen in New York City. pic.twitter.com/jQwP4HDUTa — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 16, 2023

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s look? Let us know in the space below.

