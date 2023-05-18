Mrunal Thakur has officially made her first of the two red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival marking her first appearance at the India pavilion last night. Fans were waiting with immense eagerness to see her red carpet appearances and she sure hasn’t disappointed.

Donning the perfect “Desi Girl” avatar, Mrunal stunned in her beaded embroidered saree custom made by Falguni and Shane Peacock, shoes by Jimmy Choo and earrings from Outhouse jewellery.

The Internet has gone crazy since last evening when Mrunal Thakur took to social media to showcase her first causal OOTD look by Dhruv Kapoor of her ahead red carpet at the Indian Pavilion in Cannes.

Mrunal Thakur has taken to social media now sharing her first red carpet look from Cannes with a caption saying – “Thank you Falguni and Shane Peacock for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the Desi Girl I’m”.

