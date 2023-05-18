Johnny Depp is getting a second chance at his career in acting. He was removed from Fantastic Beasts 3 after losing the UK trial against The Sun over the ‘wife beater claims’. Amber Heard fans have been furious since director Maïwenn showed faith in him and roped him for Jeanne Du Barry. The film opened the Cannes Film Festival 2023, but JD is being trolled over his 40 minutes late arrival to the conference. Scroll below for the latest scoop.

As most know, Cannes Film Festival has received a lot of backlash over choosing Jeanne Du Barry as the opening film. The Chief of the grand event clarified that Johnny has not been boycotted from Hollywood and has pretty much won the latest case against Amber Heard against allegations of domestic violence, so there was no reason to contemplate the decision based on his latest controversies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest report in Variety, Johnny Depp missed the photo call with the Jeanne Du Barry team yesterday because he was stuck in traffic along the Croisette. In fact, the press conference scheduled for noon got delayed by 27 minutes as the team waited for the superstar to arrive. As they say, the show must go on, but JD entered mid-way into the conference. He was in total late by 40 minutes.

The press photographers were informed that Johnny Depp would later return for the pictures before he rushed straight to the press conference. While many defended the actor, a section slammed his alleged previous habits of being unprofessional on sets. It is said that the actor lost his famous Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise for the same reasons.

A social media user reacted to the news as they tweeted, “Can’t even show up on time for the press conference of his comeback movie. no one is surprised.”

Another commented, “Proving everyday that he lost jobs because of his conduct, and not an op-ed that didn’t even name him.”

“In bed with a fleet of French models,” a comment read.

A user mentioned, “This has been the norm with Depp for decades now, and yet he still had the audacity to insist that people calling out his abuse was what killed his career…”

“Colour me shocked. He’s probably drunk, high and busy beating someone up,” a troll reacted.

“He’s probably high or drunk somewhere!” another wrote.

Johnny Depp has arrived to his film’s press conference, 42 minutes late. pic.twitter.com/FmHpSDaVYb — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 17, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Billie Eilish Breaks Up With Jesse Rutherford Amid Cheating Allegations With Ava Capri? Netizens Joke, “Pete Davidson Is Loading”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News