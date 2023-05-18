After a year of dating rumours being spread like wildfire, BTS’ V (Tae-hyung) and BLACKPINK’s Jennie might have outed themselves in public, hinting at their romance rumours to be true as they got spotted holding hands while strolling on the streets of the city of love, Paris. They recently got papped, and their massive fandom can’t keep calm. But is it true, or is it just another fan-made rumour? Well, let’s find out. Keep scrolling to get the scoop!

BTS and BLACKPINK are the two best K-pop bands currently ruling over the South Korean music industry. They have even expanded worldwide and created quite a buzz across the globe. Now, everyone from every corner listens to K-pop music and these two bands have been quite influential. So when V and Jennie’s rumour started to speculate, fans couldn’t stop shipping them.

Recently, a French journalist Amar Taoualit shared footage of V and Jennie where they can be seen walking hand-in-hand through the streets of a French city. When eager fans asked about the authenticity of the report, the journalist even confirmed it. So, is it true that Tae-hyung and Jennie have finally come out in public amid their dating rumours, hinting it to be true?

Check out the video here, as shared on Twitter:

Taehyung and Jennie in Paris walking hand in hand in the City of Love 😭 this is def them!! They're so much in LOVE🥹🫶🏻 TAENNIEEE MY HEART🩷 pic.twitter.com/9Ph708ukjJ — sleeping (@hityouwidthatd4) May 17, 2023

As soon as the clip went viral, fans started to comment and ship them even more. One of them pointed out, “It’s literally their managers behind them at the end of the video I can see Alison there.”

Another one commented, “Hand in Hand my lovely Taehyung and Jennie We’ll support you no matter what! Let them fookin date and love them pls! Taennie we won.”

Well, back in December 2021, Jennie and V had first sparked dating rumours when V briefly followed Jennie on Instagram and then unfollowed again. Relating to that, V had even written, “Is there a way to get rid of the ‘recommended’ friends list here on this Insta thing?…. It’s a scary app.”

Then in May 2022, there were reports and pictures that went viral that suggested V and Jennie spend some time on Jeju island. When their agencies were asked, they neither denied it nor accepted it. Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment commented, “We have nothing to say [regarding this matter]. We will inform you if we have a different response to share.”

Later, YG Entertainment released a statement in October stating as per Korea JoongAng Daily, “We have refrained from mentioning the matter or making an official statement in order to minimize any further damage. However, there have been indiscriminate rumours, criticism, personal attacks, sexual harassment and violations of personal life sparked by those private photographs.” They had even added that they would take legal action against those malicious posts.

However, neither Jennie nor V has ever given any hint or posted any pictures of each other on social media to keep the spotlight away from them. But is this a new beginning? Let us know your thoughts!

