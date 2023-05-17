The 2023 Met Gala took place on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and we still aren’t over the fashion feast we were treated to. From Rihanna and Kim Kardashian to Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez and more – the ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ themed night was a success. Unfortunately, names like Bella Hadidi and Dakota Johnson, among others, were no-shows.

While Met 2021 was high on fashion, it also made the news as Doja Cat was snapped vaping while on the red carpet. Today, we came across some 2017 Met Gala images. While the theme may have been’ Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between’, it seems the unofficial one was ‘smoking hot’, aka chilling with some cigarettes in the bathroom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shocked? Well, scroll down and look at these 2017 Met Gala pictures that show Dakota Johnson, Bella Hadid, model Behati Prinsloo and others having a blast in the museum’s washroom, clicking selfies and smoking to their hearts’ content.

As re-shared by fans on social media in 2017, these photos posted by some of the Met Gala’s VIP guests revealed that the restrooms were the place to be for the ‘it’ crowd. While chilling there – and sitting on the bathroom floor in some designer couture, these celebs also indulged in some rule-breaking behaviour by smoking there. As per the New York State rules, smoking in enclosed spaces is banned, and if found guilty of smoking in a forbidden area, a fine of $100 can be levelled.

Talking about the pictures, Paris Jackson has shared a photo of Bella Hadid exhaling smoke with a cigarette between her fingers while chilling on the floor with some gal pals. Prabal Gurung, too shared a selfie that showed model Behati Prinsloo taking a drag in the background. Rita Ora posted a pic of Dakota Johnson lighting up a cigarette while another can be vaping in the background. Check out the pics:

this year's met gala theme was smoking in the bathroom pic.twitter.com/b83rjR3qlZ — i am eviscerated (@veedagger) May 2, 2017

This photo is like taken at a college party except for the fancy dresses #metgala pic.twitter.com/wwiRCjre6x — elif (@victuuris95) May 2, 2017

Following these pictures surfacing online, an anonymous source told Page Six, “As a donor to the Met, I was so insulted to see all these ‘celebrities’ smoking and taking selfies of themselves in the bathroom. Mostly, it’s disrespectful to the art collection which needs to be kept 100 percent smoke-free. I would honestly like to see these people fined by the city.”

Also, check out this 2017 Met Gala bathroom selfie shared by Kylie Jenner – don’t they all look stunning!

Click Here

What do you think of these bathroom party pics from Met Gala 2017? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: When Kristen Stewart’s Kissing Scandal With Rupert Sanders Allegedly Made Her Lose Snow White’s Sequel To Emily Blunt After Getting Sl*t-Shamed [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram