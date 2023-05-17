Megan Fox is quite familiar with controversies as she often stirs a few herself. Currently, her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is lot in the news for its ups and downs. However, the model has made it a point of not speaking about it much. Interestingly, that’s something different, given the actress’s tendency to not think twice before saying whatever is on her mind out loud. Case in point: Megan speaking ill about Transformer director Michael Bay that allegedly got her fired from the franchise.

For the unversed, the controversy began when Megan compared Michael to Hitler in an interview. That irked the cast and crew of the Transformer franchise and made Steven Spielberg really agitated.

During a conversation with Wonderland Magazine, Megan Fox talked about Michael Bay and said, “He’s like Napoleon, and he wants to create this insane, infamous madman reputation. He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is. So he’s a nightmare to work for, but when you get him away from set, and he’s not in director mode, I kind of really enjoy his personality because he’s so awkward, so hopelessly awkward. He has no social skills at all. And it’s endearing to watch him.”

When Megan Fox did not return to the franchise, everyone thought that it was because of her controversial comments. But Michael Bay cleared the air and said that her words infuriated the executive producer, Steven Spielberg. While talking to GQ Magazine, he said, “You know the Hitler thing. Steven (Spielberg) said, fire her right now.”

He further added, “I wasn’t hurt because I know that’s just Megan. Megan loves to get a response. And she does it in kind of the wrong way. I’m sorry, Megan. I’m sorry I made you work twelve hours. I’m sorry that I’m making you show up on time. Movies are not always warm and fuzzy.”

The Transformer actress’s rep, on the other hand, claimed that she wasn’t fired from the franchise but willingly opted out of it. She was replaced by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and the rep told People magazine, “It was her decision not to return. She wishes the franchise the best.”

