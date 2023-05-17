Recently, celebrities across the globe came together for a special event of Bvlgari, which was attended by global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya. While the internet is flooded with videos of the trio hanging, social media users have dug out another video that has got them convinced that The Intern actress snubbed PCJ at the event. At the same time, she was seen greeting the other actress.

It so happened when a video shot by a fan from far sees Anne Hathaway greeting Zendaya, who looks busy posing on the red carpet, while Priyanka is seen standing right next to the Spider-Man girl. Scroll down to know how netizens felt.

While many thought this is an exaggeration as videos of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway hanging out together took the web by storm, other sections of users pointed out that Anne did royally ignore the global icon. Soon after a Reddit user shared the video on the platform, netizens jumped in to give their reactions on the same.

Reacting to a video featuring Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zendaya, a comment read, “Typical Americans, nothing new. Btw since this is gossip sub , anne hathaway was dating this rich American sukesh type dude . Later on she married this out of work no work actor suddenly.”

While another said, “What do they chat and laugh about though? You got the drinks? I swear I am still looking for the drinks.”

A third netizen said, “this ones reaching. theres a vid of them posing together and laughing about something… although its true that anne didnt post anything for pc the last time, ig we will just have to wait and watch”

While fourth Reddit user’s comment read, “Thats all I saw from what was posted. I don’t know if Zendaya arrived later and maybe that’s why she greeted her, but this was awkward.”

“Bruh, to everyone saying “oh they must’ve greeted each other b4”, look atthe video. Pc goes in for a hug but is ignored, then just looks away in awkwardness,” read another comment.

For the fashion event, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked breathtakingly stunning in a dark pink off-shoulder dress, and Zendaya opted for an all-black gown. Anne, the beauty goddess as usual stunned in an embellished body-hugging attire.

