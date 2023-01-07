While the MCU prepares to enter the Phase 5 with the release of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, the bosses at the studio making sure that every top bracket Hollywood star enters their camp. There have been big names that have already walked in, some are on the door ready to take their first step, and some in contention. But nothing can be compared to the situation James Bond fame Daniel Craig is in right now. While his Balder The Brave didn’t really work out, an update now says there is more.

If you are unaware, Daniel for Hollywood is like that most eligible bachelor ready to mingle. The actor left the 007 mantle after being on it for 15 years. He marked his exit from playing James Bond after his last film in the franchise No Time To Die in 2021. Ever since then he has been speculated to be a part of many IP films. One of which is Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of where he was about to play Balder The Brave but didn’t happen.

Last week we even saw a leaked footage from the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer where a figure like Balder The Brave was seen in a scene that was cut out. But a latest update says that the Marvel Cinematic Universe bosses have now decided to offer him a new role in the franchise and fans have even started to speculate what that role is. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the viral Twitter gossip handle @MyTimeToShineH the Bosses at the MCU have offered Daniel Craig a new role despite the failure in making the Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness idea work. The reports then said that the star has signed up but the surge in COVID-19 during the production made him walk away from the project.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned tweet has fans speculating what part they want him to play in the MCU. The most common characters in the list that the fans have listed are Sentry, Magneto, and even Ghost Rider. There is no confirmation from any end about the same. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the entertainment world.

