Chris Pines is once again on the news because of something he said. After the Harry Styles spit incident, Chris Pines made another comment about Hugh Grant and Daniel Craig. In a recent media conversation, Hugh Grant stated that he is Benoit Blanc’s (Daniel Craig) husband while talking about a scene in Glass Onions where he played Daniel Craig’s partner Philip. However, to this Chris Pines’ reaction is going viral everywhere. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Just to give a background of the whole story, in a very brief scene in Knives Out sequel Glass onion, when Janelle Monáe’s character Helen shows up at Benoit’s home, Philip opens the door wearing an apron and holding a jar of sourdough starter.

Now, in an interview with Collider for Hugh Grant and Chris Pines’ upcoming movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Hugh confirmed that Philip is indeed Benoit’s husband. When the journalist asked the actor about the situation between him and Daniel Craig in the movie Glass Onions, Hugh Grant said, “Well, is that out of the can now? I guess it’s in the cinemas now… It is true, I’m married to James Bond.”

To this Hugh Grant‘s current co-star, Chris Pines responded, “Oh f*ck, man, I didn’t know that!” Along the same line, he asked “Were you credited in the film?” which hinted that he knew that they were talking about the movie. However, his comment went viral on the internet, and netizens have been bombarding with their opinions.

One of them wrote, “He 100% googled it afterwards 😭,”

Another commented, “I love his reaction so much lmao. Confused but incredibly supportive nonetheless.”

A TikTok user penned, “The way he looks down at hugh’s hands you can’t tell me he wasn’t looking for a ring,”

Another tweet can be read as, “that clip of hugh grant making a joke about glass onion saying “i’m married to james bond!” and chris pine 10000% not realizing the context and going “oh f*ck, really?!” all excited is the funniest shit i’ve seen all week.”

that clip of hugh grant making a joke about glass onion saying “i’m married to james bond!” and chris pine 10000% not realizing the context and going “oh fuck, really?!” all excited is the funniest shit i’ve seen all week — hailey (taylor’s version) ❄️ (@dangitshailey) January 4, 2023

thinking about the video of hugh grant saying hes married to james bond and chris pine being very happy for him — carmen 𓆙 (@mitskiblasphemy) January 3, 2023

Well, what are your thoughts about Chris Pines’ reaction to Hugh Grant being husband to Daniel Craig’s character Benoit comment? Let us know in the comments!

