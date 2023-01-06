She-Hulk actress Jameela Jamil is currently making headlines for her controversial Insta post directed towards the United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The actress was earlier in news for her upcoming series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ where she portrays the supervillain Titania. She had earlier courted controversy for her look from the series which had surfaced on the web.

She had then received massive criticism for looking dishevelled in a production photo. However now, she’s making headlines for lashing out at the UK PM.

Taking to Instagram, London-born Jameela Jamil, penned a long note while slamming the United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for stopping people from not being able to carry out a union strike and introducing anti-strike laws. Her post read, “I cannot stress this enough… Trying to stop people from being able to strike in a country that his twat government have absolutely buggered… is dictatorship, not leadership. These people are striking because their jobs don’t pay enough for them to SURVIVE. This billionaire clown wants to silence them. We cannot let that happen.”

Jameela Jamil captioned her Insta post, “PAY. AND. PROTECT. THE. PEOPLE. WHO. KEEP. YOUR. COUNTRY. FUNCTIONING. A. LIVING. WAGE. Stop blaming immigrants. Can’t we send suella, priti and rishi to Rwanda instead? It wouldn’t even hurt them to be called an embarrassment to Asians because three coconuts have never been more desperate to assimilate to white people in their lives. Pick me, bigoted, fascist dogs.”

“Direct your rage at the government abusing the human and working rights of the people who keep you safe and running, not the people striking for their safety and survival. BEFORE IT BECOMES ILLEGAL TO DIRECT ANY RAGE AT THE GOVERNMENT,” Jameela Jamil wrote further in the caption box.

