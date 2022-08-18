Jameela Jamil is all set to play Titania in the just-released Marvel show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Starting out as a social media influencer with incredible strength, Jamil’s character is later obsessed with the titular character and ultimately becomes her rival. Now, in a recent chat, Jameela has opened up about her experience in making the Disney+ show.

During a recent chat on the red carpet of her show’s premiere, the actress got candid about preparing for the role. While talking about it, she also revealed that she sustained an unpleasant injury shooting the series. Read on to know all about it.

At the Los Angeles premiere of She-Hulk this week, Jameela Jamil – while chatting with Entertainment Tonight, talked about preparing for the role. Adding that they required extensive physical training for the many stunt-heavy action scenes, the actress said, “Oh, I did it (stunt) all!” To it, she added, “I was hurting in places that I really didn’t know exist.”

Continuing further, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s Jameela Jamil added, “You’ll probably have to bleep this out, but I pulled a muscle in my asshole. Didn’t know that was possible!”

In the same chat, Jamil – one of the newest Marvel actors, revealed that she learned “jiu jitsu and kung fu and combat in the air” before arriving on the She-Hulk sets. Talking about it, she said, “I don’t know how much of it ever gets to make it to the big screen, because CGI is bonkers. But I got to do all my stunts pretty much myself! And that was something I’ve never done before, because I’m the ultimate couch potato. I am just a puddle with bangs.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law feature follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) — a lawyer who accidentally gets superpowers similar to those of her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Besides Maslany, Ruffalo and Jameela Jamil, the series also stars Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, and Charlie Cox.

