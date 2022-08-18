Popular stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava has been in the headlines since last week after he was admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi after he suffered a heart attack. Later reports revealed that he was on a ventilator and his health has been deteriorating. Sunil Pal has also now shared a health update.

Advertisement

Fans and his family members have been praying for his health. The comedian’s nephew Kushal Srivastava earlier this week said that his health has been improving, but the latest report reveals that suddenly since yesterday, the comedian’s health blood pressure had dropped drastically.

Advertisement

Even though Raju Srivastava’s blood pressure is now stable, his overall health condition has gone further downhill. The comedian’s nephew now shared a health update during a conversation with ETimes. He said, “We are hoping and praying for a miracle. Yes, Dr. Padma Srivastava is flying to Delhi from Kolkata, she should be here by this evening. As we speak, Raju ji’s condition has become very critical.”

The comedian’s family even booked a room in the hospital where other relatives can even stay overnight. Kushal also shared that former minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan has been coordinating with the doctors attending the comedian at the AIIMS hospital.

Fellow comedian Sunil Pal also shared a video message for his fans on Instagram and urged everyone to pray for him. He said, “Doston, Raju Srivastav k liye prarthana kijiye. Bohat gambhi halat se guzar rahe woh. Doctoron ko bhi samaj nhi aaraha kya karein. Prarthana kijiye. Brain ne bhi kaam karna band kardiya h. Raju Bhai get well soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Our prayers are with Raju Srivastava and his family.

For more updates on TV news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Blasts Rumours Of Dating Bhaijaan Co-Star Raghav Juyal: “Media Fizool Bolti Hai, Ab Mai Hyper Ho Jaungi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram