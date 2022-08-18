Shehnaaz Gill has a lot of exciting things coming up. The actress is all set to mark her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (now Bhaijaan). Siddharth Nigam, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill are amongst members who will be seen in pivotal roles. But what’s grabbing eyeballs is the chemistry with Raghav Juyal and the dating rumours. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Shehnaaz and Raghav are both inherently fun people. They lighten up the atmosphere no matter where they go. So it is obvious for the duo to have a gala time together. They are often seen having fun and even commenting on each other’s posts on social media. But many have started speculating if there’s something more than friendship going on there.

Yesterday, Shehnaaz Gill was present at the song launch of her brother Shehbaaz. During the media interaction, the Bigg Boss 13 diva was asked about link-up rumours with Raghav Juyal. She not only quashed the reports but also called out media for spreading lies.

Shehnaaz Gill said, “Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na Toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab Main Hyper Ho Jaongi. (Why does media lie every time? If we are spotted with someone, then we are meant to be in a relationship, it isn’t true. So the media doesn’t make sense at times)”

Well, Shehnaaz has clearly set the records straight.

Meanwhile, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated for a release on 30th December 2022. Siddharth Nigam recently spoke about the Salman Khan led action comedy and revealed that the movie has undergone a title change and is now Bhaijaan.

