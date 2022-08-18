The Kapil Sharma Show continues to rule the television world even in 2022. But there have been many changes in the cast with talented stars like Sunil Grover, Sugandha Mishra leaving it. Fans were in disbelief when Ali Asgar quit as well and the comedian is now revealing the actual reason behind it. Scroll below for details.

There have been many TV shows that were in the news over issues between the actors and creators. The biggest examples would be Disha Vakani and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Even stars like Shilpa Shinde and Saumya Tandon chose that path despite earning massive fame and earnings when they left Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!

Ali Asgar in a conversation with Bombay Times has now revealed that Kapil Sharma may not know why he quit his comedy show. “Maybe, Kapil didn’t know the reason why I quit the show. It may not have reached him. I can’t cheat as an artiste. If I am not happy, how will I entertain the audience? So, it seemed better to leave the show then and if something nice would come up, we could collaborate again,” he said.

Ali Asgar also clarified that there’s no bad blood and he has the utmost respect for The Kapil Sharma Show host. He added, “We missed each other’s calls back then and there was a communication gap. With time, both of us moved on. But I am happy that I was a part of it and I learned a lot from him. I will always respect him. He understands the pulse of the audience and knows how to hold a show.”

Although Ali admitted that he could not recreate the success he got via TKSS, he does not regret the decision.

