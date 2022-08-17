After his US-Canada tour Kapil Sharma is all set to return with the new season of his comedy show. Ever since the show began to premiere on TV, it became the topic of discussion for various reasons. After the successful run of its first season, the much-talked-about comedy show is all set to return to the small screens. The makers decided to pull the plug after the comedian thought of taking a break and go on his US-Canada tour and shift his little focus to his movie career.

After being on the tour to North America and other countries, he will be back once again with his team to tickle your funny bones.

But do you know who is going to kick-start the new season? Well, he’s none other than the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood Akshay Kumar. According to a report in Tellychakkar, the Samrat Prithviraj actor will grace the first episode of the new season. While there’s no confirmation on the same, we are sure this has left all the Akki fans excited. Owing to the bond they share, this comes as no surprise to us.

Before The Kapil Sharma show went off-air, Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma made headlines when rumours of their rift surfaced. However, the duo was quick to sort their issues out and address the same on social media.

The comedian took to Twitter to react to the same. He tweeted, “Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I just spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was just a miss communication, all is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot Bachchhan Paandey episode. He is my big bro and can never be annoyed with me. Thank you.”

Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me 😊thank you 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 8, 2022

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar posted a video from the sets of the comedy show with Kapil Sharma and penned a quirky caption alongside. It read, “Bewafa yani dhokebaaz. Sabki life mein hota hai. Abhi meri life mein hai @kapilsharma. Aur aapki (Unfaithful, meaning betrayer. We all have an unfaithful person in our lives. In my life, it is Kapil Sharma, who is yours)? Make a reel with #SaareBoloBewafa. Zor se bolo bewafa .”

Akshay Kumar had gone on the show to promote Bachhchan Paandey.

