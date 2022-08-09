Kapil Sharma Show happens to be one of the most popular television shows in the country. It has changed the career trajectory of Kapil along with its stellar cast which includes Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti to name a few. Today we bring you a throwback to the time when Sharma reacted to Ali Asgar who played the role of ‘Dadi’ left the reality show on Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch and revealed that he would want to block him. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

We all know about Kapil’s tiff with Sunil Grover and it’s one of the biggest controversies in the television industry. They have both moved on in their lives but fans have not. Time and again, the Twitteratti asks Sunil to go back to Kapil’s comedy show but he just gives it a deaf ear as always. Post Grover left the show, Asgar also left it for reasons unknown.

Advertisement

In 2019, Kapil Sharma appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s reality show ‘Pinch’ and opened up about Ali Asgar leaving his comedy show and said, “Ali bhai ko mai block karna chahunga kyuki mujhe samajh hi nahi aya wo gaye kyu? (I want to block Ali bhai as I did not understand why he left).”

Prior to that in 2018, Kapil Sharma and Ali Asgar had exchanged a few words on Twitter when the comedian announced that he’ll be returning back to television with the ‘Kapil Sharma Show’.

Later Ali shared the good news on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Entertainment is back ..all the best Kapil @KapilSharmaK9 May u Rock wit family times..@SonyTV.” Replying to him on the tweet, Sharma wrote, “Thank u ali bhai .. missing u guys .. it’s the same floor where we used to shoot comedy nights.. I only know how I am shooting without u guys .. love u.”

Ali concluded the conversation with a ‘Love you,’ reply to the comedian.

Entertainment is back ..all the best Kapil @KapilSharmaK9 👍May u Rock wit family times..🌟✨⭐️@SonyTV — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) March 25, 2018

We hope that Ali Asgar returns with the new season of Kapil Sharma Show soon.

Must Read: Koffee With Karan Season 7: “Sonam Kapoor Is Back” Yells Arjun Kapoor While The Actress Mistakes The Title Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra As “Shiva No 1”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram