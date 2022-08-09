Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna is well known for his portrayal of Shaktimaan, the superhero character in Shaktimaan, and Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat. He is one of the most recognizable faces of Indian television but he is also known for his bold statements that are often considered to be regressive.

Back in 2020, the veteran actor came under fire for his misogynistic remarks on the MeToo movement. His statement did not go down well with many as he claimed the s*xual assault and harassment started happening only after women started stepping out and going to work.

Now once again Mukesh Khanna has made a controversial statement in a viral video. In the clip, the Shaktimaan actor can be heard saying, “Koi bhi ladki kisi ladke ko kahe ki, ‘I want to have s*x with you’, woh ladki ladki nahi hai, woh dhandha kar rahi h. Kyunki iss tarah ke nirlaj baatein koi sabya samaj ki ladki kabhi nhi karegi. Agar woh karti h toh woh sabya samaj ki nhi hai. woh uska dhandha h yeh. Aap usme bhaagi daar mat baniye.” (If any girl says I want to have s*x with you, she’s not a girl, she is a s*x worker because a girl from good society will not say something shameless like this. I request you not to be part of this.”)

Take a look at the video below:

The video is going viral and several netizens are slamming the veteran actor, Mukesh Khanna. A netizen wrote, “Ese Ho kya gya h??? Acha aadmi samjte the ese ye to ghatiya nikla 😣😣,” while another user wrote, “This is what your mother said to your father and you were born!!

Is she ??”

A third user trolled Mukesh Khanna, “Ise ekbar sakti man ki tara ghumake nadi me fek dijiye sab thik hobjayega dimag ka,” a fourth user commented, “shaktimaan ki sari shaktiya ja chuke hai ….😂😂”. Another user then commented, “Our childhood hero shaktiman became chutiyamen now…! #youlostourrespect”

