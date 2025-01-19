Mukesh Khanna does not mince with his words. He is quite open about his thoughts on Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana. His disliking for Kapil Sharma is known to one and all but do you know he once schooled Bharti Singh in front of live audience? Scroll below for a quick throwback.

In 2020, as the TV series Ramayana completed 33 years, the cast graced The Kapil Sharma Show. While Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil, and Sunil Lahri were in attendance, Mukesh was completely against making an appearance. He also slammed Kapil Sharma and his cast over their alleged “vulgar” comedy.

During a conversation with Digital Commentary in March 2024, Mukesh Khanna made some strong remarks against Bharti Singh. He recalled an award show where Kapil Sharma sat beside him but ignored him.

Regarding his interaction with Bharti Singh, Mukesh Khanna added, “Wo mic leke aa gayi. ‘Dekho Shaktimaan hai, mai bhi Shaktimaan me kaam karna chahti hoon.’ Wo mere samne aayi, najdik aayi, maine kaha ‘ye maar khayegi mere se.’ Usne kiya bhi wo… seat khali dekhke baith gayi. Mere kandhe par usne sir rakha. Pehle baithe baithe 3 baar sorry Shaktimaan bol chuki thi. Mic tha waha, maine bola ‘Dekho, agar zindagi bhar tumhe sorry Shaktimaan na bolna pade toh sidhe baitho.'”

During the conversation, the Shaktimaan star also refused to recognize The Kapil Sharma Show for its high TRPs. He said, “TRP ka matlab ye nahi hota hai wo program acha hai. Wo toh ashleelta dikha do, cabaret karo toh 100% mil jayegi. Don’t judget with TRP, just with the quality of the program. Below the belt baat karta hai wo aadmi (Kapil Sharma).”

On the professional front, Mukesh Khanna is currently working on a film on Shaktimaan.

