The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were rather unexpected. While PM Narendra Modi was sure his political party, BJP, would cross the 400 crore mark, they ended up with around 240 seats. Amethi and Ayodhya were two shocking constituencies lost by the leading parties. Actor Sunil Lahri, who portrayed Laxman in Ramayana, is slamming the people of Faizabad. Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, a historical moment was witnessed when the Ram Mandir was inaugurated in Ayodhya in January. It happened under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi led BJP government. Despite that, their candidate Lallu Singh lost the Faizabad constituency to Samajwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad.

Reacting to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results, Sunil Lahri took to his Instagram stories and slammed, “Hum yeh bhool gaye ki ye wohi Ayodhya hai jinhone vanvas ke baad bhi Sita mata pe sandeh kia tha. Hindu wo com hai jo ishwar prakat bhi ho jaye toh unhe thukra de. ‘Swarthi.’ Itihaas gawah hai ki Ayodhya walo ne hamesha apne sache raja ke sath vishwasgaath kiya hai.”

(We are forgetting that these are the same Ayodhya citizens who doubted Goddess Sita after she returned from exile. What do you call the person who even denies God? Selfish. History stands proof that the citizens of Ayodhya always betrayed their king. Shame on them.)”

In another story, Sunil Lahri shared a viral Instagram post to the people of Ayodhya, “Poora Bharat aapko kabhi bhi achi nazron se nahi dekhega (The entire country will never look at you with respect again.)”

Take a look at the Instagram stories shared by Sunil Lahri below:

Meanwhile, Sunil Lahri’s Ramayana co-star Arun Govil contested Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Meerut constituency. He was given a ticket by the BJP and emerged victorious by defeating Sunita Devi of the Samajwadi Party. The actor who played Laxman sent a congratulatory message to his colleague.

