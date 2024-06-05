Exclusive: "Kalyug Was Titled Blue Film & Everyone Rejected It," Ssmilly Suri Talks About Debut With Kunal Kemmu & How She Was The Richest With Her 1st Salary!

Remember the early 2000s when a song called Jiya Dhadak Dhadak went trending like crazy? Featuring Kunal Kemmu and Ssmilly Suri, the song was a chartbuster and was received phenomenally well. It was from Kalyug, which became a box-office success with its unique storyline.

Released in the year 2005, the film starred Kunal Kemmu, Emraan Hashmi, Amrita Singh, and Ssmilly Suri. It was directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh & Mahesh Bhatt. Recently, in an exclusive chat with Koimoi, Ssmilly revealed how she landed the part.

Ssmilly had a brief yet memorable role in Kalyug. However, she was never the first choice of the film. In fact, she was only assisting Bhatt films at that time. But fate had other plans, and she was offered the role, which none in Bollywood were keen to do.

Talking about her debut in the film industry with Kalyug, Ssmilly Suri recalled, “When I was assisting Mahesh Bhatt Sahab. I definitely liked being in front of the camera. So just then, I went and auditioned for Bhatt saab. There was a film called Blue Film at that time. They said there’s this role, and nobody wanted to do this role. Honestly, it was just very small. It was later on that Jiya Dhadak Dhadak came on. They said let’s put it in the movie. What situation should we be seeing? So it just happened. I feel destiny plays a very important role.”

Acting was a very smooth transition for Ssmilly Suri since she was a dancer at heart. She joined Shiamak Davar, and started dancing for his troupe. She recalled, “I was always a dancer, a performer at 13. I started when I lost my mom. I started dancing with Shiamak. And I was teaching by 14, 15, traveling the world. After some time, I was doing theater in school and college and shows. So I think after that, then I reached a saturation point.”

And guess how much did she earn at that time? The actress revealed getting 15,000 INR for working with Shiamak Davar. She gleefully quipped, “That time I was very, very rich. The richest kid!”

Ssmilly revealed that she had bought a deck worth 12,000 INR from the first salary she received. Meanwhile, she went on a shopping spree with her paycheck from Kalyug!

Ssmilly Suri has made a comeback on OTT with House Of Lies, and the actress hopes she will get a lot of good offers now that she is all set to grind back!

