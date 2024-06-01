Exclusive: Kalyug Fame Ssmilly Suri On Her Comeback Film House Of Lies, "It Came To Me When All Of Us Were Out Of Work," Reveals Why She Rejected Lots Of Offers!

Ssmilly Suri, who rose to fame with her debut film Kalyug and was the face of Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaaye, is back on screen with her OTT film House Of Lies. Helmed by Saumitra Singh, the murder mystery stars Sanjay Kapoor, Rituraj Singh, and others, along with Ssmilly Suri.

Recently, Ssmilly sat down to have a conversation with us, and she talked about how and why she decided to make her come back with this murder mystery.

While Ssmilly Suri chose House Of Lies for her comeback, it interestingly was not the only offer she had on our platter. But there were a lot of rejections she had to make to choose a proper project that had something to offer.

In a conversation with Koimoi about offers she had received all these years, the Kalyug actress said, “You know, honestly, I don’t even remember who they came from, but there was just nothing in it to do. So, in the sense that if you are investing in me, you’re coming to me, it’s very important. You should also be making a viable project. So, I can’t do beimani like that. Like, you know, it’s, it’s not right.”

Opening up on how House Of Lies came to her, the actress revealed, “What I liked and why I did take it up, A, it came in COVID, when all of us were unemployed. B. More than anything, I took it up because it was just…I loved my character. It was very different from what I’d ever played, or thought would come to me. So, that it came to me and, you know, that I could experiment with it and play with it was the main reason I took it up.”

Talking about the film, the Jodha Akbar actress said, “Basically, it’s like a whodunit. It’s a story of one night when a murder happens in a house, in a family. And everyone related to that murder happens to be at a party. So, they’re all detained. And the investigating officer, Sanjay Kapoor, comes into the picture with his team. It’s a simple murder mystery.”

Ssmilly Suri also talked about working with the late actor Rituraj Singh in the film. She said, “Riturajji was lots of fun, yeah. He was; he really taught us a lot, taught us without teaching us. Like, at least for me, like, I play his second wife, and he was very sweet, like, he would not say, now do this, like this, and do this, the way he would. But for that reason, no, everyone in our film was very chilled out. Riturajji, of course, had a really cool motto, you know, happiness comes very seldom. So, grab it when it comes. And he would make everything so light. I learned a lot from him. He was telling me about his struggles, and, you know, his time at Circus, his marriage days, his time with Shah Rukh, and he was a rock star, a complete rock star.”

House Of Lies is streaming on Zee 5, and here’s hoping more good work will come from the actress who is ready to find her footing in the industry once again.

