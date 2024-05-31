Panchayat 3 Ending Explained: Did Pradhan Ji Shoot Himself At The End Of This Season? 3 Major Hints That Prove It's A Yes!

Panchayat season 3 has been receiving a lot of love, and the TVF series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. While the initial episodes of this season focussed on Jitendra Kumar getting his post back at Phulera, the other half moved swiftly towards the village, getting involved in active politics.

Now, before you move ahead, we would like to warn you about the spoilers you will read further, so if you have not watched the web series yet and want to meet Sachiv Ji, played by a brilliant Jitendra Kumar, yet again, we would suggest you not read this piece further.

Panchayat 3 stars Jitendra Kumar along with Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Pankaj Jha, Durgesh Kumar, Saanvikaa, and others. This season ends with a dramatic turn, leaving everyone eager for season 4 to find all the answers.

Pradhan Ji Ko Goli Kisne Maara?

Remember Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara? Well, that is a passe since now the burning question of the moment is – Pradhan ji ko goli kisne maara? In the final episode, we see Pradhan Ji and Raghubir Yadav in the hospital with Neena Gupta and others by his side. However, no one knows who shot him since it was some masked men!

Did Pradhan Ji Shoot Himself?

Everyone, including Jitendra Kumar’s Sachiv Ji, believes that it is the antagonist of Panchayat 3, Vidhayak Ji, played by Pankaj Jha, who shot Pradhan Ji until he refuses to admit that his men shot the pradhan of Phulera. But he drops a major confusion – “Kya pata Pradhan Ji khud pe goli chalwa diye hon?”

There right there! Didn’t it create confusion in your head as well? While it is still not clear who shot Pradhan Ji, here are three major hints that murmur that it might have been Pradhan Ji himself!

The Checkmate!

During the last episode, we see Saansad Ji entering the scene, played by Swanand Kirkire, who explains to Vidhayak Ji, “Rajneeti ka khel shatranj ki tarah khela jaata hai!” And who knows, Pradhan Ji picked up this lesson to make a checkmate move against Vidhayak!

The Crooked Politics

Throughout the entire season, we have seen Pradhan Ji and his wife, the original Pradhan, acting as politicians at times. Sometimes, even a crooked one. For instance, Neena Gupta was ready to let the other Sachiv join since Abhishek was only serving for 3 – 4 months more. The other time, she suggests that her husband use a man (whose pigeon has been sacrificed) to balance his political allies.

The Final Shift

The entire season sees a shift in Pradhan Ji’s behavior. He is making mistakes and not even regretting them anymore. It is being considered as a part of his political moves. So, it can be the gunshot that ideally did not harm him but only bruised his shoulder.

So, who do you think might have shot Pradhan Ji? Well, we all have to wait for season 4!

