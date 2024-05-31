Panchayat Season 3 was released on Prime Video this week and has received amazing reviews. The Hindi web series first streamed in 2020 and keeps getting better with every season. The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa, and others. Deepak Kumar Mishra directed the show.

The new season doesn’t delve much into comedy, as the plot has become a bit intense. In one scene, we see Neena Gupta’s Manju Devi, aka Pradhan Ji, and Raghubir Yadav’s Brij Bhushan fall from their bike. It happens due to poor roads, but did you know the actors actually fell from the vehicle?

Neena Gupta On Panchayat Season 3 Accident Scene

In an interview, Neena Gupta talked about falling from the bike on the sets. The actress revealed, “We had to shoot in 45°- 47° temperature. This time, I had to fall off a bike. There were pebbles and gravel on the road and upar se dhoop thi (and it was hot). It was challenging for all of us — for the actors, for the technicians. Actors could at least stand in the shade with fans in their free time. It was physically very tough to shoot this and maybe that’s why people are liking it because it is so genuine, so people relate to it. Mehnat toh karni chaahiye (one should work hard), it was fun.”

The Panchayat Season 3 actress further told Indian Express that although the shoot has been physically challenging, it’s an exciting career phase. The actress expresses gratitude multiple times for being a part of the Panchayat series. Gupta added, “At this point, I am taking care of my health and hoping for good work to come my way because only work can keep you going in life. Kaam nahi hai toh bohot takleef hoti hai, kaam hai toh jeevan sukhi rehta hai (It is difficult when there is no work, life is good when there is work).”

All the episodes of Panchayat Season 3 are streaming on Prime Video.

