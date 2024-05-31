Bigg Boss OTT 3 Teaser: Anil Kapoor In, Salman Khan Out - Get Ready For A Jhakkas Season!

After a lot of anticipation, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has finally released a teaser calming the nerves of hyper fans. But that’s not it. The teaser gives us the first look at Anil Kapoor as he takes on hosting duties and replaces Salman Khan. Anil’s entry, with a grand promo, sets the tone for a fresh new season and with a host who is ready to take on the challenge. Check out the first look here and everything we know about the show!

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is coming back with a bang. It has been confirmed that Anil Kapoor will be the new host in today’s promo video. He promises that this will be a “Khaas” season.

His entry is very hero-like, much like on the silver screen. The video begins with contestants fighting, and then suddenly, a man walks into the room. Although his face is hidden, it is evident from his voice that he is Anil Kapoor. With all of his swag and powerful delivery, he says, “Bahot hua jhakas, karte hai iss baar kuch khaas,” as he demands a chair be brought.

Jio Cinema posted the promo to its social media channels with the caption, “A new host for the new season of Bigg Boss OTT! Aur Bigg Boss ki tarha, inki awaaz hi kaafi hai.” It was revealed that the reality show will start in June. The date has not been shared.

Bigg Boss OTT 3, the contentious reality show, is quickly approaching and generating much online excitement. Salman Khan, the Bollywood actor, will not, however, be hosting again. According to reports, Salman decided not to participate in the upcoming season because of his June start date for the film Sikandar.

Actor Anil Kapoor is confirmed to take over as host of Bigg Boss OTT 3 by sources close to the show. Now that Anil Kapoor is hosting such a major show, fans anticipate and wonder if he can capture audiences’ hearts as Salman Khan did.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants

Several names from the YouTube, social media, and television industries have been making the rounds on the internet. There are rumors that the first confirmed contestant of BB OTT 3 will be Bollywood actor Bilal Amrohi, best known for his part in the movie “O Teri” with Pulkit Samrat. Vicky Jain, Dalljiet Kaur, Delbar Arya, Adnaan Shaikh, Pankit Thakker, and Kanika Mann are a few more rumored contestants.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Release Date

Divya Agarwal emerged victorious from Bigg Boss OTT Season One, which aired in 2021. Elvish Yadav won the second season of BB OTT 2. The influencer set a record by being the first competitor from the wild card to win a season. Bigg Boss OTT 3 will stream on JioCinema, but the release date has not yet been announced.

