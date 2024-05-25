Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor’s Salary As Host Is 83.3% Less Than Salman Khan Per Episode Fee? Find Out How Much The Veteran Is Reportedly Charging

The wait for a new season of Bigg Boss OTT is almost over. The makers dropped an official but mysterious teaser. News is circulating that Salman Khan is out as the host of the show, and Anil Kapoor will be replacing the host. Amidst all of these new updates, fans are curious to know how much the Welcome star will charge for Bigg Boss per episode. Here’s what we know!

Bigg Boss OTT 3, the contentious reality show, is quickly approaching and generating much online excitement. Salman Khan, the Bollywood actor, will not, however, be hosting again. According to reports, Salman decided not to participate in the upcoming season because of his June start date for the film Sikandar.

Sources close to the show confirmed that Actor Anil Kapoor will host Bigg Boss OTT 3. Now that Anil Kapoor is hosting such a major show, fans anticipate and wonder if he can capture audiences’ hearts as Salman Khan did.

For Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan allegedly charged a massive Rs 12 crore per episode or a total of Rs 24 crore per week. In contrast, Anil Kapoor is expected to earn significantly less—roughly Rs 2 crore per episode, or Rs 4 crore weekly.

Anil’s payment is anticipated to fall within the same range as Karan Johar’s, who received between Rs 2 and 2.5 crore for each Bigg Boss OTT episode.

So, by comparison, Anil’s paycheck is 83 percent lower than that of Salman Khan from when he hosted season 2. Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality television series Bigg Boss. Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the first season, which was available to stream on Voot. Salman took over as Bigg Boss OTT 2 host from Karan.

In 2021, the inaugural season debuted, with Divya Agarwal emerging victorious.

The show returned in 2023 for a second season. Elvish Yadav, an influencer, won the competition, with Abhishek Malhan coming in second place. The precise launch date of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is still unknown at this time.

