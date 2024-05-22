Salman Khan was Rejected As A Director At Age 16; How One Advice Made Him A Superstar?

Salman Khan is unquestionably the biggest superstar in the country. The star of the masses has an ardent following around the world. While Salman Khan is known as the biggest superstar in the nation today, his journey from entering the entertainment realm to getting his first film is quite interesting.

With massive box office successes and a legacy built by years of hard work. Salman Khan has amassed an enormous fan following, who are loyal and loving and feel a special connection with the Tiger 3 star. While Salmaan is known as this big action star now, he initially started his career with drama and comedy movies. While Salman made a splashing debut with Maine Pyaar Kiya. The star got nostalgic talking about his journey and even revealed that he always wanted to be a director but eventually chose acting for these reasons.

Recently, Salman Khan went down memory lane and shared interesting details from his modeling days. Speaking about the same, the superstar said, “I started modeling at the age of 15. I was also writing and working as an assistant under two directors while finishing my education.”

Continuing, he spoke about his transition from dreaming of becoming a director to an actor, saying, “At 16, I took a script to various people but got told that I was too young to become a director and should act instead. This kept happening until I was 18. Back in the day, even though budgets weren’t as high, directing a film was a huge responsibility and would cost a lot of money. The trust factor in my ability to become a director wasn’t there. So I thought about becoming an actor because at least that way I’d meet the same people. That decision got mixed reactions — some said I was too young or old for specific roles. But I was determined to make it work, and that’s when I got Biwi Ho Toh Aisi.”

Well, into the third decade of his acting career, Salman gets nostalgic about his acting career, which is a sweet moment.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is coming to the next Eid 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: When Malaika Arora Called Salman Khan ‘The Ultimate S*x Symbol’, While Revealing That She Felt She Was Only Engaged To Arbaaz & Not Married!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News