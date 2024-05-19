Salman Khan has been captivating audiences for three decades, known for delivering action-packed hits and characters exuding swag and power. While he has starred in many romantic comedies, Khan is best recognized for roles where he packs a solid punch. From “Wanted” to “Kick” to “Dabangg,” Khan has consistently entertained audiences with powerful performances.

In an interview, the star of “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” mentioned that he prefers playing larger-than-life characters. This preference explains why his characters often navigate challenges with style. Khan expressed that he wants to do movies that make people happy.

Salman Khan on Heroism in Movies

In an interview PTI in 2012, Salman Khan said, ““I want to portray heroism in every walk of life. It’s not that I only want to do action films, if I get good comedy or romantic movies I will take them up but whatever I do has to be larger than life. I will do films which make people happy. I want families to go and watch films in theatres like we did before.”

At that time, Salman Khan was promoting Kabir Khan’s spy romantic thriller “Ek Tha Tiger”. It was the first time the superstar collaborated with Yash Raj Films. About why he chose to be a part of it, the actor said, “I liked the script that is why I did the film. It is true that you get attracted to all other factors like money, star cast, banner, but it is very important that the script is good. That is the reason sometimes we compromise with the story but I think that should never happen because you won’t be able to do justice to it.”

Following “Ek Tha Tiger,” Salman Khan has starred in several action films, including “Kick,” “Sultan,” “Tiger Zinda Hai,” “Radhe,” and “Tiger 3.” He has also signed AR Murugadoss’ “Sikandar,” another action film slated for release during Eid 2025. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, this collaboration has fans eagerly anticipating its release.

