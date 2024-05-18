The much-awaited “Chandu Champion” trailer is now out. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The actor plays a wrestler and boxer in this sports drama. Over the past few days, the makers have been releasing striking posters featuring the actor. Kartik has undergone a significant physical transformation to get into the skin of his character. The film is inspired by the life of India’s first Paralympic sportsman, Murlikant Petkar.

In 1967, Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu wakes up from a coma after being severely injured on a mission as an Indian soldier. We are then shown that Chandu believes in fighting back and never giving up—a character trait he has had since childhood. When young Chandu tells his school teacher he wants to be a wrestler, his classmates make fun of him and tease him with ‘Chandu Champion’ remarks.

Chandu decides not to let the bullying kill his spirit and fights every challenge and match to fulfill his dream. The “Chandu Champion” trailer is filled with many profound and impactful moments that will definitely resonate while watching the movie. Kartik Aaryan’s different looks are a key highlight of the trailer, along with the captivating visuals.

What intrigued us about the “Chandu Champion” trailer is the serious side Kabir Khan has managed to bring out in Kartik Aaryan. We have usually seen the “Satyaprem Ki Katha” star in comedy roles. But in Khan’s sports drama, he showcases varied emotions and expresses himself physically as well. Another impressive aspect of the “Chandu Champion” trailer is that it’s not entirely serious. There are a few light moments, and we are sure the movie will have more such light exchanges between the characters.

The song “Tu Hai Champion” is full of energy and is the kind of theme song we need for such a sports drama. The music is composed by Pritam. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s “Chandu Champion” will hit theatres on June 14, 2024.

