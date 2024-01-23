Emergency Vs Chandu Champion: Kangana Ranaut Is Ready To Lock Horns With Kartik Aaryan

Kangana Ranaut has finally sought Ram Lalla’s blessings and announced the release date of her next film titled Emergency. The actress plays Indira Gandhi in the film, which offers a glimpse into the political history of India and tells the story of one of the darkest times. Kangana plays the fiercest Prime Minister of India.

The cast and look posters of the film have been revealed much earlier. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Late Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair & Mahima Chaudhary as pivotal leaders of the 80s.

Now, Kangana Ranaut has announced the release date of Emergency as June 14, and it will be locking horns with Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion, helmed by Kabir Khan. Looking at the current calendar of Bollywood films, June and July are entirely free months, and only one film was announced earlier, which was Kartik’s sports drama.

Kangana has occupied the same date with Emergency, leaving the rest of the Fridays for June & July vacant.

Kangana Ranaut’s Sucess Ratio

In a career of 33 films, Kangana Ranaut has delivered almost 20 flop films. You can check out her score on our Filmometer to analyze these flop films in detail. Owing to the number of flops in her career, her success ratio currently stands around 36% at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan’s Success Ratio

Kartik, in his career of 11 films, has delivered 5 flops, and his success ratio currently is around 58%. Have a look at his filmometer to analyze his filmography better. With Chandu Champion, Kartik might nail another biggie at the box office, considering it is being helmed by Kabir Khan.

Kangana Ranaut Is A Wounded Tigress

Currently, the Manikarnika actress is a wounded tigress at the box office since her last three releases, Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, and Dhaakad, have not fared well at the box office. While Tejas was a flop with a 5.15 crore box office collection, Chandramukhi 2’s numbers were not verified, but it has been reported that the film collected somewhere nearly 40 crore worldwide. Dhaakad was a disaster that collected 2.20 crore. So, taking lessons from the past, Emergency might turn the tables for Kangana at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan’s Last Three Films

Kartik’s last three films at the box office were Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada and SatyaPrem Ki Katha. While BB2 was a superhit with 185.57 crore, Shehzada tanked with 32.50 crore, and SatyaPrem Ki Katha had an average run of 80.35 crore.

Hopefully, the Emergency Vs Chandu Champion clash works for both the actors, with both their films working well at the box office until and unless one of them decides to back off.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

