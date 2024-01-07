The year 2023 delivered a whopping 4500+ crore collection at the box office, and 2024 has locked the release dates of 34 films. Currently, these 34 films have occupied the major dates of the year, with all the festivals occupied by superstars and majorly by Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, in total, are ready with 8 releases in the year 2024, four films each. While Akshay Kumar will majorly play upon comedy and deshbhakti flavor, Ajay Devgn has a mixed bag.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Kartik Aaryan might also bring good numbers at the box office. Check out the entire calendar of 2024. Please note that this calendar is based on the films that have promised to be released on the said dates, but the release dates in Bollywood change in a jiffy.

Bollywood Films Releasing In January

Number Of Releases – 5

Major Expectations – Fighter

Surprise Hits – Merry Christmas & Main Atal Hoon!

Interestingly, the year’s first release is already in theaters, and it stars Ameesha Patel. The film is titled Tauba Tera Jalwa. The major box office expectations from January would lie on Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter. Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas & Pankaj Tripathi’s Main Atal Hoon might be surprise hits.

Here is the calendar for January 2024.

January 5 – Tauba Tera Jalwa

January 11 – Merry Christmas

January 19 – Main Atal Hoon

January 25 – Fighter

Bollywood Films Releasing In February

Number Of Releases – 7

Major Expectations – Soorarai Potturu Remake

Surprise Hits – Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Crakk

The month will see a number of mid-budget releases. Major box office expectations would lie with Akshay Kumar’s Soorarai Potturu remake, also starring Radhika Madaan. Surprise hits might be delivered with Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri’s Dharma film Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Since Vidyut Jammwal has a separate and distinct fan base, even his Crakk might end up recovering its budget.

Here is the calendar for February 2024.

February 2 – Section 128

February 9 – Shahid Kapoor – Kriti Sanon Untitled Film

February 16 – Soorarai Potturu Remake

February 16 – Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

February 16 – Operation Valentine

February 23 – Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

February 23 – Crakk

Bollywood Films Releasing In March

Number Of Releases – 6

Major Expectations – Yodha

Surprise Hits – All The Films

Interstingly, all the releases in March carry a certain level of excitement because of their subject or star cast. Kiran Rao’s Laapata Ladies is a classic case of mistaken identity where a man is searching for his newly married wife. A rural setup makes the search hilarious somehow. Ajay Devgn’s Vash remake also carries intrigue around it. The Crew has a powerhouse star cast of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, while Metro…Dino, helmed by Anurag Basu, might live up to the nostalgia of the previous film. Munjhya is a horror comedy and supposedly a prequel to Stree!

Here is the calendar for March 2024.

March 1 – Laapataa Ladies

March 8 – Vash Remake (Shaitan – Likely Titled)

March 15 – Yodha

March 22 – The Crew

March 29 – Metro…In Dino

March 29 – Munjhya

Bollywood Films Releasing In April

Number Of Releases – 4

Major Expectations – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Surprise Hits – Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

While Ali Abbas Zafar’s action biggie with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, rides high on expectation, Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha might be a heartwarming surprise hit this month. John Abraham’s Tehran & Janhvi Kapoor – Rajkummar Rao’s Mr & Mrs Mahi currently seem very low on buzz.

Here is the calendar for April 2024.

April 11 – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

April 19 – Mr and Mrs Mahi

April 26 – Tehran

April 26 – Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Bollywood Films Releasing In May, June & July

May 10 – Sri

June 14 – Chandu Champion

The months of May, June, and July currently seem unoccupied, with only Kartik Aaryan‘s Chandu Champion grabbing eyeballs. The actor has quite a few hits at the box office, and with Kabir Khan taking charge, he might deliver his career best! Currently, the calendar for July is empty.

Bollywood Films Releasing In August

Number Of Releases – 2

Major Expectations – Singham Again

Surprise Hits – Stree 2

The month of August will play on the Independence Day weekend, and Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe film will take the lead and bring great numbers at the box office. Expectations from the film are at an all-time high. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 might repeat the history of the first film, which was a surprise hit at the box office.

Here is the calendar for August 2024.

August 15 – Singham Again

August 30 – Stree 2

Bollywood Films Releasing In September

Alia Bhatt is coming on-screen with Vasan Balan’s Jigra. While not much is known about the film, one thing is for sure: Alia knows her way at the box office. The film is releasing on September 27. The rest of September still awaits confirmation from Bollywood films.

September 27 – Jigra

Bollywood Films Releasing In October

Number Of Releases – 3

Major Expectations – Sky Force

Surprise Hits – None

While Akshay Kumar and his desh bhakti flavor assures good numbers for Sky Force, also starring Veer Pahariya, the other two releases of this month do not seem to hold any ground.

Here is the calendar for October 2024.

October 2 – Sky Force

October 11 – Deva

October 11 – Badass Ravikumar

Bollywood Films Releasing In November

Number Of Releases – 2

Major Expectations – Both the films

Both releases in November might bring great numbers at the box office. Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 both hold high recall value and might play on nostalgia to churn out great box office numbers.

Here is the calendar for November 2024.

November 1 – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

November 15 – Raid 2

Bollywood Films Releasing In December

Number Of Releases – 2

Major Expectations – None

Surprise Hits – Both films

Chhaava and Welcome To The Jungle are currently underwhelming prospects at the box office. If they work and bring good numbers, it might be a surprise at the box office!

Here is the calendar for December 2024.

December 6 – Chhaava

December 20 – Welcome To The Jungle

