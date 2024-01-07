2023 had been a delightful year for Hindi films, and Shah Rukh Khan showed his unreal domination at the box office. However, this year, there’s no SRK film, and neither Salman Khan nor Aamir Khan are coming out with any big releases. So, 2024 is going to be without Khans. But the good news is Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are coming with their multiple releases. Then there are pan-India releases like Pushpa 2 and Kantara prequel, which have the potential to create ripples at ticket windows. Keep reading to know more!

Fighter marks the first big release of 2024

Hrithik Roshan returns after the debacle of Vikram Vedha, and Fighter seems to be a perfect comeback vehicle for him as with director Siddharth Anand, HR has a 100% success ratio. Set on a huge scale, the film has a huge potential at the box office, but keeping the expectations on the lower side, it should earn 150-170 crores. Depending upon the content, it might even go well above 200 crores.

Akshay Kumar will leave a mark in 2024!

After a disastrous run in 2022 and 2023, Akshay Kumar is ready to bounce back at the Indian box office this year. His first big release in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is scheduled to arrive during Eid. Also starring Tiger Shroff, the film is a big-screen spectacle and has managed to create a solid buzz for itself. As of now, the potential collection is in the range of 250-270 crores.

His Sky Force is expected to rake in 100-120 crores, while Welcome To The Jungle might enjoy thunderous numbers in the range of 240-260 crores. Akshay also has a Soorarai Pottru remake (release date not confirmed though), which has the potential of earning 80-100 crores.

Ajay Devgn is ready to rock!

After Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn is also coming with multiple big releases. His Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha with Neeraj Pandey might earn 100-120 crores at the Indian box office. Then there’s Raid 2 arriving this year. With a sequel factor working in the favor, the film could possibly earn at least 150-170 crores.

Ajay’s biggest release of the year is Singham Again, and considering the brand value of the Singham character, the film has the potential to score at least 230-250 crores.

Pushpa 2 and other pan-India releases are ready for a blast!

There are three major pan-India releases in 2024: Devara, Pushpa 2, and Kantara prequel. The Hindi dubbed versions of these films have their takers and aim to score huge. Devara has Jr NTR in the leading, who shot to new-found fame with RRR. Bollywood faces like Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan further increase the appeal in the Hindi belt. The biggie might earn 100-120 crores with its Hindi version.

Coming to Pushpa 2, the craze is unparalleled in the Hindi belt, and it won’t be a surprise if the film earns more with its Hindi version, pushing the original Telugu version below in the lifetime run. Considering the clash with Singham Again, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) has the potential to earn at least 300-320 crores. Even the Kantara prequel is enjoying immense hype around it, and even with decent word-of-mouth, the film could earn 180-200 crores.

Take a look at the potential collection of major Hindi releases of 2024:

Merry Christmas – 30 to 50 crores

Fighter – 150 to 170 crores

Yodha – 40 to 60 crores

Metro… In Dino – 80 to 100 crores

Devara (Hindi) – 100 to 120 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 250 to 270 crores

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – 100 to 120 crores

Chandu Champion – 70 to 90 crores

Singham Again – 230 to 250 crores

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) – 300 to 320 crores

Stree 2 – 130 to 150 crores

Sky Force – 100 to 120 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 180 to 200 crores

Raid 2 – 150 to 170 crores

Welcome To The Jungle – 240 to 260 crores

Kantara (Hindi) – 180 to 200 crores

Soorarai Pottru remake – 80 to 100 crores

If calculated, these major Hindi releases could possibly contribute 2410-2750 crores at the Indian box office.

Must Read: Fighter Box Office Day 1: Aiming To Be Hrithik Roshan’s 2nd Biggest Opener By Beating Bang Bang?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News