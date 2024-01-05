If we ask anyone to guess the most awaited Indian film of 2024, a majority of cine-goers would answer it’s none other than Pushpa 2. Yes, the magnum opus starring Allu Arjun is being crazily anticipated, and even if makers decide to release no promotional from hereon, the film will take a thunderous opening at the Indian box office. Let’s discuss below the day 1 potential!

The Craze of Pushpa is unparalleled!

The first installment was released in 2021, after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that phase, the Indian audience wasn’t welcoming big-screen entertainers wholeheartedly, and things had become very unpredictable. However, the Allu Arjun starrer scored a victory at the Indian box office by emerging as a commercial success and earning over 250 crores net.

The success wasn’t just limited to the box office, as the Pushpa character reached every household and became a cult. Trends on social media also indicated the monumental success of the character played by Allu Arjun and the overall film. Further, the popularity increased with the OTT release.

It won’t be wrong to say that Pushpa 2 is enjoying the pre-release momentum similar to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF Chapter 2. It’s not going to be a film anymore, as whenever it hits theatres, it’ll be an event all across the nation, and celebrations will be historic, to say the least.

100 crores opening guaranteed even in a clash!

As of now, Pushpa 2 is scheduled to release on 15th August 2024, thus putting itself in a clash with Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again. Considering both are big films and have huge box office potential, it is expected that the battle would be avoided. But even if the competition takes place, the Allu Arjun starrer will score a century on day 1 like a cakewalk.

If we take a look at the opening day of the first installment, the Telugu version contributed around 38 crores net. In today’s time, Salaar, without any sequel factor, amassed over 66 crores on the opening day with its Telugu version. For Pushpa 2, there’s a sequel factor working in the favor, and of course, the stardom of Allu Arjun just takes the film to the next level. Don’t be surprised if day 1 of the Telugu version crosses Salaar. Still, keeping the expectations minimal, 60 crores are definitely on the cards.

The Hindi dubbed version has the potential to rake in earth-shattering numbers as the character of Pushpa is more popular in the Hindi belt than in Southern states. However, considering the clash situation, the film will face some dent. Still, the opening day collection in the 40 to 50 crores range is on. It can even go above the 65 crore mark if it does not clash.

So, even in a clash, Pushpa 2 has the potential to score an opening of 100 crores with the help of the Telugu and Hindi versions only. The rest, including all other dubbed versions, are a bonus.

