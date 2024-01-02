The Internet is a strange place to be in; a layman won’t be able to filter out what’s true and what’s sugarcoated to be presented as the truth. Recently, rumors were floating around that Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2: The Rule release date has been postponed. The reports also stated that Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty‘s Singham Again, would see a solo release on 15th August 2024.

But is that the truth, or it’s yet another tactic to make people think you’re strong and hence no one could clash with you? Well, as soon as these social media titbits started garnering some heat, the makers of the AA starrer immediately took action to shut them down in style.

Yes, the reports of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again getting a solo release are absolutely false, and Pushpa 2: The Rule will indeed release on the same day it was supposed to be. There won’t be any postponement, and the makers are pretty confident about this clash if it ever happens.

Salaar VS Dunki

We recently saw Prabhas’ Salaar clash with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki, and we know in a clash, the better film will always win. In the above scenario, both movies received an okayish WOM and worked majorly because of the festive season. In the case of Pushpa 2: The Rule & Singham Again, both of them are part of a successful franchise, and hopes will be high.

Shutting the rumors down like a boss!

Makers of Allu Arjun’s film took the opportunity to clarify their stance, shutting down all the reports and rumors. Taking the anticipation of the masses high, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule conveyed their wishes to the fans, confirming the arrival of the action entertainer on August 15, 2024.

Sharing the post, the makers captioned-

“#2024RulePushpaKa. Pushpa Raj is coming back this year to rule the worldwide box office. May you all rule your year with ambition & determination, and may you get everything you desire for. Happy New Year 2024. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”

#2024RulePushpaKa ❤️‍🔥 Pushpa Raj is coming back this year to rule the worldwide box office 🔥🔥 May you all rule your year with ambition & determination, and may you get everything you desire for 💫 Happy New Year 2024 ❤️#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG… pic.twitter.com/mWkPdomXuz — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) January 1, 2024

Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media produced it. Pushpa 2 The Rule will be released on 15th August 2024.

Must Read: Irrfan Rejected Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar For A Film Whose Oscar Snub Made Many Furious, But Here’s Why It Was A Smart Decision!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News