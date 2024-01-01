Yesterday was New Year’s evening, and if you’re a celebrity, you need to have plans to look cool and to have pictures to share on social media. Shweta Tiwari‘s Palak Tiwari was spotted with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan in a car attending a NYE party. But, as usual, they tried to hide their faces from the media with the hope that no one would recognize them. Can somebody tell them? We think Orry could because, in a now-deleted story, he has said some really mean things to Palak.

Orry recently became a social media sensation when he played around with his ‘every celeb’s friend’ image. From “What does he do to even survive?” to “Why does he carry those weird phone covers?” he made netizens curious, gaining a lot of limelight through memes.

He recently took to his Instagram and posted a story in which Palak Tiwari was seen apologizing to him out of respect to a ‘Sara.’ Because of Palak’s connection with Ibrahim Ali Khan, netizens went ahead to decode the Sara in the conversation being ‘Sara Ali Khan.’ He even shared a *middle finger* emoji during the conversation. Also if that’s Sara Ali Khan, does that mean Palak has confirmed her dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan?

The conversation between the both started with Palak Tiwari saying, “Orry, Palak here. If it’s an apology you want.” To which O flashes a *middle-finger* emoji immediately. She went on to type, “Out of respect for Sara. I’m saying it.” O replied, “No, babe, I’m sorry. Either you apologize out of self-respect. Cause you don’t know how to talk.” Palak’s last message read, “I’ve said my apology.”

Check out the screenshot below:

Redditors reacted to it, with many saying it might be a PR stunt and something must be coming soon; a few bashed Orry, saying, “He casually posted this since it’s Palak whose mom is a television actress. I’m sure he had similar fights with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, etc, but he never posted anything negative about them on his official handle! That’s the difference.”

There’s no context as to what this fight is about, but one Redditor tried to decode it, “So it looks like he and Palak Tiwari had a tiff; Orry told Sara Ali Khan that Palak needs to apologize. Sara tried to play peacemaker, and Palak decided to apologize for the sake of Sara.”

Whatever the reason, maybe Orry definitely knows how to stay in the news and be relevant.

Must Read: North America Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Becomes The Only Indian Film Beating Even Oppenheimer To Get #1 Movie Tag In 2023, 365 Days’ Data Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News