Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly the undisputed king of Indian Cinema. After kick-starting his acting journey with TV, he went on to rule Bollywood with his iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Swades, Don 2, Pathaan, Jawan and others. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when he was asked about Ranbir Kapoor calling SRK and Amitabh Bachchan his competition and in his response, he had warned him, saying ‘don’t mess with me’.

Earlier in an interview, RK had said that his competition isn’t with the actors of his generation but with other stars like SRK and Big B, too. Later, when Don 2 actor was asked about the same, he exclaimed that he is here to rule, so don’t mess with him. Scroll down for details.

Speaking to CNN-IBN, Shah Rukh Khan said he doesn’t have a competition as he hasn’t come here to compete because he is here to rule. He further indirectly took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and said he doesn’t have a father, grandfather, or mother in this industry who can give him an extra push. He further added that in the last 20 years, he has either been wrongly compared to greats like Amitabh Bachchan or youngsters who have done 3 films but he feels really sorry for them as it is unfair to them, like it is unfair to him when he’s compared to Big B.

He further added, “When an actor or an actress turns around and says I want to beat Shah Rukh Khan. Bring it on. That’s absolutely alright. But personally I would say, ‘don’t mess with this’. He further shared a story with a journalist and revealed about the time his mother-in-law asked his son Aryan if he’d like to be an actor, he told his grandmother and said “I’d like my dad to continue doing what he is doing, because I like him as an actor. And he’s going to do that for the next 10 – 15 – 20 years… he’s got so much energy. I would not like to be second-best. And as long as my dad is going to be there, I’ll always be second-best.”

On the work front, after Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to officially announce his next project. Earlier, he was in the news for revealing that the shooting for his upcoming film will start by March 2024.

