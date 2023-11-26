There’s been a lot of pre-release buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s Animal. The trailer was released on Thursday, and it is intense yet thrilling, precisely what one expects from the ace filmmaker. But eagle-eyed fans have found similarities with Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan’s two films from the 2000s, sparking a controversy. Scroll below for all the details!

Back in 2001, Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan collaborated for the first time on the family drama Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love. It turned out to be an average affair at the box office, earning 36.5 crores gross worldwide, but viewers loved the pairing of Big B and Akki as the father-son duo. In 2005, Vipul Amrutlal Shah roped them for Waqt – The Race Against Time, which turned out to be a success.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Is Copied?

There was a massive impact on fans when Ranbir Kapoor asked Anil Kapoor to mimic him as the son while he played the father in the Animal trailer. But many were disappointed to see a similar scene in Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan‘s Waqt. There was an uncanny resemblance with many other sequences of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film.

The edit featuring clips from Amitabh Bachchan & Akshay Kumar’s films alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor from Animal was shared by the Instagram handle @f.u.n._editzz. Netizens were in disbelief as they shared their wild reactions.

A user wrote, “Rashmika se bolo Karishma se dialogues bolna seekh le”

Another commented, “Bollywood copied Bollywood”

“Akshay’s Jaanwar,” wrote another.

A user reacted, “Animal inspired by Akki movies”

Another mocked, “Paisa bach gaya 😂 aab iss paise se dunki dekh lungi”

Take a look at the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FUN_editzz (@f.u.n_editzz)

About Animal

Animal is slated to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Tripti Dimri, among others, in pivotal roles. The action thriller is produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios.

Fans have been worried as Animal is one of the longest Indian films ever made, with a reported run-time of 3 hours and 20 minutes. However, we have previously seen movies like RRR and Pushpa ditching the usual run-time for the purpose of authentic story-telling and turning out to be winners at the box office.

