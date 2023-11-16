Deepfake videos have taken over the internet. The deepfake technology has been creating havoc on social media and many Bollywood celebs have become targets of the AI Technology. Earlier, a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media and many Bollywood and South celebs reacted.

Many including Mrunal Thakur had taken to social media to call out people for promoting deepfake video. A part of Mrunal’s post read, “Shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there is no conscience left at all in such people. Thank you @rashmika_mandanna for speaking up, for addressing this issue that so far.” Naga Chaitanya also supported Rashmika and demanded action against the makers, and even Amitabh Bachchan was disturbed by the fake video.

Later, many other celebs from the industry were targeted. While police are still questioning and investigating the source of these viral videos, let’s look at all the celebs who have fallen prey to these deepfake videos.

Celebrities Who Have Become Victims Of Deepfake Technology

1. Rashmika Mandanna

One of the very first victims of the deepfake video was Rashmika Mandanna. Her face was edited on a social media influencer’s video. The actress called out trolls and asked police to take action against these fake videos.

Thank you @Chinmayi for creating awareness on this🙏🏼 hoping strict action is taken and regulated guidelines are put into place. https://t.co/zlo8rJyXw8 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

2. Katrina Kaif

A towel scene from Tiger 3 was heavily edited and Katrina Kaif became a victim of the deepfake video scandal. The picture in question stars Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3. The actress was seen engaged in a towel-clad fight with a Hollywood stuntwoman in the original picture. In the deepfake image, the towel was replaced by a low cut top.

3. Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill

Sara Tendulkar is rumored to be dating Shubman Gill. A picture of the two started doing rounds and many wondered if she had made it official with the cricketer. However, reports later revealed that the snap in question was edited. The original picture starred Sara and her brother Arjun Tendulkar.

ANALYSIS: Fake FACT: A digitally altered image of Sara Tendulkar with cricketer Shubman Gill has been shared, claiming she is dating the cricketer. Upon research, we found the original image that features Sara Tendulkar with her brother Arjun Tendulkar, (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Mg5qXK0CAA — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) October 27, 2023

4. Kajol

The latest victim of the deepfake video scandal is Kajol. According to the fact-checking platform BOOM, the original video was of a social media influencer, and Kajol’s face has been morphed.

The report claims that the original video was uploaded on TikTok as a part of the “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) trend in June. The OG video is from Rosie Breen’s profile.

Deepfakes are getting more and more common on the internet.

