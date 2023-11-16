Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3 is out in theatres and is doing solid business at the Indian box office. It’s true that a lot more was expected, considering it’s a part of YRF’s Spy Universe, and the same has been allegedly expressed by the renowned exhibitor Manoj Desai. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Desai is an executive director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir cinema. He has also produced Bollywood films and is well known for Amitabh Bachchan’s Khuda Gawah. Desai is famous for speaking his mind and sharing honest audience feedback he gets by running films in his theatres.

During Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan, Manoj Desai’s theatres witnessed an unprecedented response, and he expressed his gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol. For Tiger 3, too, he was expecting a similar response, but that hasn’t happened. Yes, the film saw houseful boards on Sunday and Monday, but it didn’t meet expectations on day 3 despite the partial holiday.

As per the video going viral online, Manoj Desai allegedly expresses his disappointment over Tiger 3’s underperformance at his theatres. In the video, he says, “Bohot ummeed laga ke rakhi thi… lekin jab picture full nahi gayi toh main bohot upset hu. Super Duper Hit wali baat nahi rahi hai.” He adds that post-Sunday, the response hasn’t been the same.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Manoj Desai About SK's #Tiger3 ''Main bahot hi Upset ho Tiger 3 Ko leke…Ab Super Duper Hit wali baat nahi rahi hai.#SalmanKhan𓃵 #Tiger3BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/mlH4qm1CEK — ROLEX.. (@Raj_SRKian786) November 15, 2023

Tiger 3 did a business of 148.50 crores in just 3 days, and it’s not less by any angle. However, we can’t entirely blame box office enthusiasts or Manoj Desai as the bar has been set very high by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. It is to be understood that not every Bollywood film can match the levels set by the aforementioned biggies.

If we stop comparing numbers, Tiger 3‘s collections are really huge, and in the future, getting such a total on the board will be difficult. Only films with extraordinary buzz might try to reach that level.

Meanwhile, the film has been on a splendid run at the worldwide box office. After taking a start of 94 crores gross, the Salman Khan starrer has raked in a mammoth collection of 240 crores gross in 3 days, including 180.50 crores gross from India and 59.50 crores gross from overseas.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such entertainment stories!

Must Read: Sam Bahadur: Not Vicky Kaushal But If All Had Gone Wrong Ranveer Singh Would Have Been Playing Sam Manekshaw In The Biopic, Here’s All That Went Right!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News