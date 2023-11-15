When Salman Khan Said "Galat Khan Se Shadi Kar Li" To Kareena Kapoor Khan, Fans React "Bhoi Didn't Even Hesitate "

Salman Khan is currently enjoying the massive success of Tiger 3 and fans are flocking to the theatres to catch Bhaijaan in action. The film also starring Katrina Kaif has raked in good numbers in the first few days and looks like it will break more records soon. While fans enjoy the film, netizens found an old video of Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor where the actor tells the Jab We Met actress that she married the wrong Khan! Wondering what happened? Read on!

Salman Khan was once interacting with Kareena Kapoor on a show when the duo started talking about Bebo’s husband, Saif Ali Khan. The video clip is from Bigg Boss Season 6 when Kareena graced Bhaijaan’s show. This was way back in 2013 and Kareena had just tied the knot with Saif, a year back.

Kareena was promoting her song Fevicol Se when the host asked if she wanted to say anything to husband Saif. The Tashan actress then asks the host to say ‘Hi’ to her husband Saif Ali Khan. Salman Khan replies with a grumpy ‘Hi’ and then says, “What yaar, Kareena Kapoor, galat Khan se shaadi kar li.” This left Kareena blushing.

Fevicol se is a famous item number from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2 starring Kareena and Bhaijaan. Many fans commented on the video of the duo. “Bhoi Didn’t even Hesitate,” wrote one fan, while another netizen commented, “Wow… I think I now understand why everyone’s so crazy about salman khan… Just look at how politely & simply he said those words.. He may have just said it to flatter her or jokingly but it felt so sweet…”

Another comment read, “I wish they would get married they look so good together.” One netizen wrote that Bhaijaan says what he feels in his heart, “Selmon bhai Dil ki baat bolte hue.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devil 😈 (@the_salman_khan___)

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor spoke about marrying Saif Ali Khan and revealed that she tied the knot because they wanted to have kids. The actress also revealed that she was living in with the Vikram Vedha actor prior to their marriage. She told The Dirty Magazine, “The reason you get married now is that you want to have a child, right? I mean today otherwise you can just live together. We [Saif Ali Khan and I] lived together for five years, so when we took the next step, it was because we wanted to have children.”

On the other hand, Sallu fans are in for a treat with Tiger 3. The film has received mixed reviews and while a section of netizens are loving it, some are not happy with Salman Khan’s latest. The film also has a cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and netizens were blown away by the Tiger meets Pathaan sequence.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film was released on 12th November and despite it being a festival day, the film raked in 44.50 crores in India. Till now the film has collected 148.50 crores in India.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

