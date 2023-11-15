It’s a big day for the Indian Cricket Team as India is having a showdown with New Zealand and it is the semi-finale! India has maintained its position at the top of the table and fans are hoping the cricket team qualifies for the finale, which is all set to take place on Sunday. Fans are still dealing with the 2019 semi-final match that took place in Manchester. India was defeated by New Zealand, much to fans’ disappointment. Even in the 2021 World Test Championship Final, India lost to New Zealand. Will our team break the record this time? Netizens are dealing with all the stress with hilarious and relatable memes. Check out some of the best ones!

While one fan took to Twitter and called the match ‘revenge’ another fan called God’s from all religions to help India win the match against the Kiwis. Another netizen shared a video of Virat Kohli giving Anushka Sharma a flying kiss during the match break. Adorable max!

Another Twitter user shared a Tom and Jerry meme to hilariously remind us of how New Zealand will feel once India wins, while another netizen shared a famous scene from Bhagam Bhag to explain how the Indian Cricket Team may be feeling at this time.

Many cricket enthusiasts were confident that India would qualify for the finals.

See more memes here:

On the other hand, many from Bollywood and the TV industry have gone to watch the film. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is also present at the venue. The actor is enjoying his favorite players and is also promoting his upcoming film Animal. Fans were surprised to see him and loved his simple yet trendy attire. Animal will be 3 hours long and will reportedly have two intervals. The Brahmastra actor has been visiting multiple shows and events to promote Animal and we cannot wait to see what he has to offer.

Coming back to the match in Mumbai, we also spotted TV actress Nia Sharma at the venue and she looked super happy to be able to witness the WC Semi Final match. She shared a snap from the stadium and wrote, “It’s an Electrifying atmosphere over here!IndvsNz Semi-finals.”

John Abraham also took out time from his busy schedule to mark his presence at the stadium.

We have our fingers crossed!

