Pathaan Box Office: John Abraham Beats Prabhas In Star Ranking All Thanks To His Latest '500 Crore' Massive Success!

Pathaan has not just turned out to be smashing comeback for Shah Rukh Khan, but even others associated with it have got a landmark film to their credit. Recently, the film crossed the mark of 500 crores nett at the Indian box office. Now, as a result of it, John Abraham has gained more points in Koimoi’s Star Ranking, thus beating Prabhas. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers. Now, with the Siddharth Anand directorial going past the 500 crore mark at the Indian box office (even with the Hindi version alone), John has been credited with 100 more points.

Earlier, with Pathaan crossing 400 crores, John Abraham had a total of 650 points. But with the latest 500 crore feat, his tally has increased 750 points. He has surpassed Prabhas’ 700 points, pushing to the 10th position on the list. John is now holding the 9th spot below Ranbir Kapoor (800 points).

Meanwhile, with Pathaan’s 500 crores glory, even Shah Rukh Khan has seen a rise in his tally with a total standing at 1500 points . He has surpassed Ajay Devgn on the list to be at no. 3 below Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. Despite both SRK and Ajay Devgn sharing the same points, SRK is placed higher as he has his film in the 500 crore club, while on the other hand, Ajay has no film in the 500 crore club.

To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

