Avatar 2 Box Office (Worldwide): There possibly is only one man who’s truly competing with himself and that is James Cameron! The actor has as many as 3 films in the Highest Worldwide grosser of all time and he’s constantly beating himself with every new film and its new records. Scroll below for details as his latest release now enters the Top 3 in the list.

Avatar: The Way Of Water was released on 16th December 2022. The film has completed over 2 months at the box office but continues to run in many theatres across the globe. Completing the $2 billion mark was a huge deal in itself but the film has now added another feather to its cap and it’s phenomenal!

Previously, Avatar 2 had surpassed biggies like Avengers: Infinity War ($2.052 billion), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.071 billion) to enter the list of Top 5 Highest Grossing Films Of All Time. With updated collections of $2.2433 billion, James Cameron’s directorial is now at the #3 spot in the list leaving behind Titanic ($2.218 billion).

The top 2 contenders on the Highest Grossing Films of All-Time remain Avatar with lifetime earnings of $2.92 billion, followed by Avengers: Endgame which made total collections of $2.79 billion. It is quite obvious that these milestones will be missed by Avatar 2 with a considerable gap. But the same could be achieved in upcoming phases of release by James Cameron.

Meanwhile, fans are already excited for the upcoming instalments of the epic sci-fi. The makers have already confirmed the same and one expects a lot more surprises from the Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington starrer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

