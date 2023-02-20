On one hand there are these big Hollywood offerings like Avatar: The Way of Water or Marvel offerings with superheroes like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Thor which guarantee wonderful opening and then subsequent stay at the box office. Then there are relatively smaller offerings like Black Adam and Ant-Man which arrive that are still trying to establish themselves at the box office, especially in India.

Hence, if one looks at these films with such a lens, the collections can be considered to be good as long as they are better than what the last installment had to offer. In that context, Ant-Man and the Wasp had an opening weekend of 19.25 crores in India and now the newest offering Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which has arrived four and a half years after the last installment, the weekend collections of 27 crores* are a steady improvement indeed. This happened with the film managing to collect 9.25 crores* more on Sunday

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course, the collections are lesser than Marvel‘s last release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which had brought in 39.20 crores in its first three days. The central protagonist there of course has a bigger recall value. However, the numbers so far are better than Black Adam where the first three days had brought in 17.70 crores. That too was a superhero film with the towering presence of Dwayne Johnson and the fact that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has managed to do better than that is good news indeed for the franchise.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Box Office Day 2: Paul Rudd Starrer Continues To Bring Amazing Footfalls

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News